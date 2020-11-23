ACT reopens border to Victoria

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RESTRICTIONS on travel from Victoria to the ACT have been lifted today (November 23), with quarantine-free travel to the territory now open to all states and territories.

The border between NSW and Victoria has also been reopened.

ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman said: “It’s wonderful to have these restrictions on travel eased today as we continue to adjust to a new covid normal.

“We hope the lifting of travel restrictions with Victoria will give people the confidence to make plans, book holidays and reunite with family members in the lead up to Christmas. It will be a boost for local business as we welcome more people from Victoria.

“I would like to thank everyone who sought an exemption and went into quarantine. Their action helped protect the ACT community while Victoria worked on bringing their covid second wave under control. ACT Health met 100 flights and more than 3000 travellers.

“We processed 4722 exemption applications, including 1906 from ACT residents. More than 2500 people returning from Victoria quarantined in the ACT, including more than 1600 ACT residents.”