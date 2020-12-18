ACT testing clinics in ‘high demand’ as Sydney cases rise

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA coronavirus testing clinics are in “high demand” as coronavirus cases in the Northern Beaches jumped to 28 this morning (December 18).

ACT Health released a statement today, saying testing clinics are experiencing high demand with longer than usual wait times. A spokesperson advises Canberrans that centres are open until 5pm, if people need to go later in the day to avoid the wait.

Given the increase in cases and the evidence of community transmission, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says a new public health direction has been put in place from 11.59am this morning, declaring the Northern Beaches local government area as a COVID-19 affected area.

Under the direction, those who have been in the Northern Beaches from Friday, December 11, are legally required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date they were last there. People must stay in quarantine for the whole 14 days even if they have a negative test result, Dr Coleman says.

In light of this, ACT Health is asking Canberrans to not travel to the Northern Beaches area of Sydney at this time, and for people from the Northern Beaches to not travel to the ACT.

“We are acting quickly to respond to this outbreak as is NSW Health and we are working closely with our counterparts in NSW. We know this is difficult but we need the community to work with us and follow the health and travel advice closely,” Dr Coleman says.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we will keep the community informed as more information comes to hand.

“As we make plans to come together with our family and friends in the coming weeks, or travel over the summer holidays, we must be covid safe and get tested, even with the mildest of symptoms.”

ACT Health also reminds the community that the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre has returned to its usual health service operations. It will also continue to be a COVID-19 testing clinic.

Weston Creek Walk-in Centre, which just celebrated its first birthday, has been a key testing site throughout the pandemic. There have been more than 29,000 presentations to the Centre in its first 12 months.

Walk-in centres are free and open daily from 7.30am to 10pm, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

More information on requirements for quarantine is on the ACT COVID-19 website.