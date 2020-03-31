ACT virus cases hit 80

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONFIRMED coronavirus cases in the ACT have reached 80 after three more people, two men and one woman, were confirmed to have COVID-19 today (March 31).

Although the numbers seem inconsistent with the confirmed case total announced yesterday, which was 78, ACT Health says, further testing on a case that was “under investigation” saw that they do not have COVID-19. ACT Health has been removed this case from the ACT’s confirmed case total.

The new confirmed cases are aged between 27 and 57, and all are linked to overseas travel, including on cruise ships.

There is one case still under investigation by ACT Health.

There are currently six COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals, and three cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.