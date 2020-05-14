ACT’s ramped up testing and there’s still no active cases

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has ramped up its testing to see whether there is hidden cases of COVID-19 in the community and even then, the last 24 hours has again found no new active cases of the virus.

In the last day, ACT Health completed 429 tests but ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says it’s important to keep testing as many people as possible to get the best picture of what is going on in the community. The ACT has tested nearly 13,000 people.

“Remember that if you have any symptoms at all, such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or a cough, then please come forward to get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites,” she says.

“We are also testing additional symptoms including sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite.

“For these additional symptoms, the decision to test will be up to the health professional assessing you because these symptoms are much more likely to be due to something other than COVID-19.”