Advocates pressure government to extend eviction moratorium

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW report shows that the ACT government has done less for renters than other jurisdictions, according to the tenant advocacy organisation Better Renting, which has since written to Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay calling on the government to extend the ACT’s eviction ban.

Four other organisations signed the letter, including ACTCOSS, ACT Shelter, Canberra Community Law and Tenants’ Union ACT, calling for a three-month extension to the eviction ban that is currently due to expire on October 22.

Their calls come after Better Renting released a report that compared the ACT government’s response with the actions of other governments. They say the results reflect poorly on the ACT government.

“During this pandemic, there were some basic things that Minister Ramsay could have done to support renters to stay in their homes and out of debt. For example, the Queensland government introduced binding rent arbitration, so that tenants could get a fair rent reduction. The South Australian Liberals stopped all rent increases. The Tasmanian Liberals stopped evictions. But the ACT government has done much less,” says Better Renting executive director Joel Dignam, who is concerned that the upcoming caretaker period may leave renters vulnerable at a critical time.

“The coalition is cutting income support from September 24, and some renters will lose $300 a week of household income. Come October, these renters could face eviction for rental debt. Minister Ramsay needs to act now, before the caretaker period, to ensure measures are in place to help these renters stay in their homes,” he says.

ACTCOSS CEO Dr Emma Campbell also called for action, saying: “Renters in Canberra have been left highly exposed to eviction and arrears as a result of COVID-19 and the accompanying economic crisis. The ACT is behind other jurisdictions in the protections offered to renters who risk losing their home during the pandemic. We need urgent protections for our vulnerable tenants.”