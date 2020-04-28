After school care changes leave parents in the lurch

CANBERRA families have been left stranded after there were last-minute changes to after school care over the weekend, says the president of the ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Association, Kirsty McGovern-Hooley.
“On Friday last week, our understanding was that after school care services would be provided at the hub sites for children using those sites,” she says.
“However, there has been a change over the weekend, and yesterday – the ANZAC day holiday – parents were sent an email saying that after school care would not be provided for children using those hub schools unless they were already a client of the afters provider operating there. This means that many children at those hubs cannot use the afters program there.”
Ms McGovern-Hooley says this has left some families stranded, and it’s made a difficult week, with an unfamiliar school site and unfamiliar staff, all the more difficult.
“Some parents have not been able to turn up for work today – missing shifts,” she says.
“Parents in essential services cannot stop work at 3pm and drive kids from their hub site to their usual school for after school care.
“We know that the Education Directorate are working hard on this. But families using these sites need a solution. Without a workable after school care solution, hub schools will fail the families who need need them.”

