Air quality plummets in the south, all ratings still ‘hazardous’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Nathan Harradine Hale

THIS morning’s latest air-quality readings over the past 24 hours from ACT Health shows all three stations – Civic, Florey and Monash – are still showing the rating as “hazardous”, the sixth and worst rating for air quality.

The air quality index has improved in Civic, down to 1783 from yesterday’s 2302; likewise in Florey, today at 2147 compared with yesterday’s 2577, but things have worsened dramatically in the south with the Monash station’s air quality index leaping from 1155 yesterday to 2504 today.

Here are ACT Health’s readings:

Civic air quality station

Air quality index (AQI): 1783 – Hazardous

Highest pollutant: Particulates PM2.5

Last update: 7:00 am 06 January 2020 AEST

Florey air quality station

Air quality index (AQI): 2147 – Hazardous

Highest pollutant: Particulates PM2.5

Last update: 7:00 am 06 January 2020 AEST

Monash air quality station

Air quality index (AQI): 2504 – Hazardous

Highest pollutant: Particulates PM2.5

Last update: 7:00 am 06 January 2020 AEST

Understanding the AQI

The purpose of the AQI is to help understand what local air quality means to your health. To make it easier to understand, the AQI is divided into six categories:

Air Quality Index
(AQI) Values		 Levels of Health Concern Colors
When the AQI is in this range: ..air quality conditions are: …as symbolized by this color:
0 to 50 Good Green
51 to 100 Moderate Yellow
101 to 150 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Orange
151 to 200 Unhealthy Red
201 to 300 Very Unhealthy Purple
301 to 500 Hazardous Maroon

Note: Values above 500 are considered Beyond the AQI. Follow recommendations for the Hazardous category. Additional information on reducing exposure to extremely high levels of particle pollution is available here.

Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. The six levels of health concern and what they mean are:

  • “Good” AQI is 0 to 50. Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
  • “Moderate” AQI is 51 to 100. Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people. For example, people who are unusually sensitive to ozone may experience respiratory symptoms.
  • “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” AQI is 101 to 150. Although general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas persons with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk from the presence of particles in the air.
  • “Unhealthy” AQI is 151 to 200. Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects, and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects.
  • “Very Unhealthy” AQI is 201 to 300. This would trigger a health alert signifying that everyone may experience more serious health effects.
  • “Hazardous” AQI greater than 300. This would trigger a health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBushfires / Goodbye to the typical summer holiday
Next articleMara’s been fighting fires since November
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply