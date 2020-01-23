Airport closes, relief centre opens, fire warnings rise

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS Canberra airport closes to flights in and out, the ESA says people in Pialligo, Brindabella Business Park and surrounding areas could be affected by the bushfire in Kallaroo Road, where conditions are changing and could get worse.

“People located in Brindabella Business Park are safe where they are. Please stay in this location,” says the ESA.

The fire is rated at “watch and act” and the ESA says properties are under threat.

“If you do not need to be in this area, for your safety, do not enter or return,” the agency says.

The current situation is that the fire is travelling in a south easterly direction towards Pialligo Avenue. The fire is out of control and firefighters are on scene conducting property protection.

“If conditions change, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door or in your street. People in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality,” says the ESA.

A relief centre has been established at Dickson College, corner of Anthill Street and Phillip Avenue. It is open for people from the fire-affected areas for relief, respite and support, receiving children and domestic pets. It is also accessible for people with disabilities.