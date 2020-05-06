Almost 10,000 negative virus tests, but more are needed

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS the number of negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT are nearing 10,000, the ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman continues to push for Canberrans to get tested.

In the past 24 hours, a further 273 people returned a negative test for the coronavirus, with no new confirmed cases. The total remains at 107.

Dr Coleman says: “I remind everyone who is showing symptoms, or believes they may have symptoms, to get tested as soon as possible.”

“The process is simple and easily accessible at a testing facility like the walk-in clinic at Weston Creek or our drive through testing facilities at EPIC Showground,” she says.

“Testing as many people as possible is critical to giving us the best view of COVID-19 in the community and provides us with the data we need to move forward.”