Amaroo school promised a $12 million expansion

Amaroo School

THE ACT government is investing more than $12 million to expand the permanent capacity of Amaroo School’s senior campus by an additional 200 places. 

Education Minister Yvette Berry says the expansion will provide new general and specialist learning areas for year 7 to 10 students, a refurbishment to existing science and technology buildings and a covered walkway to the library.

These additional facilities will be ready for the start of the 2022 school year.

As part of the 2019-20 Budget, the ACT government has also committed $72.5 million to deliver a new year 7 to 10 high school in Kenny.

Following a tender process the government has selected local architectural consultants Clarke Keller to undertake the master plan and feasibility design for the new school, which will open by the 2023 school year. Expression of Interest for the construction of the school will be open in early September, with works onsite anticipated to commence in 2021.

This school will cater for 800 students from years 7 to 10 with room for temporary expansion to accommodate additional if required.

