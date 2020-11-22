Amber’s missing, seen her?

Amber was last seen in Kingston yesterday November 22).

POLICE and the family of Amber Cotter are concerned for her welfare after she went missing yesterday (November 22). 

The 28-year-old was last seen in Kingston at about 11.30am and police believe she may be driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander with ACT registration “YMD73W”.

She is described as being of Caucasian, about 165cm (5’ 5”) tall, of a medium build, and she had shoulder length, braided, dark brown hair with blonde streaks at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black adidas shoes.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Amber is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6679348. 

