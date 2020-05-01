Amendments change face-to-face legal obligations

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN amendment to the regulations for owners’ corporations will remove the legal obligations around face-to-face meetings, allowing for electronic voting and digital meetings.

The new exemption regulation removes the requirements for owners corporations and executive committees to hold face-to-face meetings. The Unit Titles Legislation Amendment Act 2020 includes new electronic voting and meeting procedures that can be used as a guide for the meeting and voting processes.

Attorney General Gordon Ramsay says the changes will support owners’ corporations to continue to fulfil their legal obligations to hold regular meetings, whilst adhering to physical distancing requirements.

“COVID-19 has forced many businesses to rethink how they operate, so we’ve removed the legal requirement for owners’ corporations to meet in person to discuss apartment and townhouse management,” he says.

“The government is also looking at making the change permanent as part of our ‘Managing Buildings Better’ reforms which will make it easier for owners’ corporations across the ACT to manage their buildings and encourage a better distribution of building costs that will meet the needs of owners and residents.”

Planning Minister Mick Gentleman says: “Owners corporations will still need to notify unit owners of decisions that need to be made, and when and how they will be made. These changes allow for a broader range of options such as teleconferences, video conferences or email.”