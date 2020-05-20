Amendments let workers access long service leave early

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA workers who have been affected by COVID-19 will now be able to access their portable long service leave early, according to Employment Minister Suzanne Orr.

Recent amendments to the “Long Service Leave (Portable Schemes) Act 2009” temporarily allow eligible workers to access up to two weeks of leave earlier than is allowed under current legislation, and eligible workers who have left the industry because of the COVID-19 outbreak to access a payment instead of leave for their recognised service.

A registered worker will be eligible for early access to their portable long service leave if:

the registered worker has 18 months or more recognised service in the ACT; and

the registered worker has recognised service in their relevant industry in the ACT in the 12 months immediately before the COVID-19 emergency; and

the registered worker suffers hardship because of the COVID‑19 emergency.

The eligibility and amendments were finalised in consultation with the ACT Long Service Leave Authority and employee and employer representatives, according to Ms Orr.