Annual toy run perseveres for a good cause

WHEN covid restrictions threatened the future of the ACT Motorcycle Riders annual toy run, the organiser of the event had to find a way to keep it going.

Covid appeared to put the future of this year’s toy run, which usually sees riders gather at Old Parliament House in bright Christmas costumes to deliver toys to the Salvation Army and St John’s Care, in jeopardy, says vice president Jen Woods.

“We nearly didn’t have a toy run. It takes a long time to put a big ride together and we just didn’t want to put anyone at risk,” she says.

However, after such a hard year, Jen believes continuing the event in a different format, is especially important.

“It’s important every year, but we really believe that it’s going to be tough for a lot of people this year,” she says.

While they can’t all ride together, each of the different motorcycle clubs that make up the association will instead join with smaller rides, including clubs such as the BMW and Harley Davidson clubs, The Vintage Veterans, as well as groups of “postie” bikes, SES members, and the Red and Blue Knights, an association of emergency service riders.

Riders didn’t want to miss the fundraiser either this year, with Jen saying: “It makes them feel good. They’re very proud just knowing that they’re helping people in need.”

Each group will separately deliver toys to the Salvation Army in Fyshwick from 9am- 12pm, Saturday, December 5.

Jen also encourages the community to donate a gift or make a donation in support of the toy run, as every dollar raised or present given will benefit Canberrans in need and give a valuable leg up to the Salvation Army and St John’s Care during one of their busiest periods, she says.

Donate by calling 6248 7771 or visiting mraact.org.au