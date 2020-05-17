Another day of no cases, but Covid’s not over, says health chief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS the ACT reaches nearly 14,000 negative tests, the Health Directorate is reporting that the week-long run of no active cases in the territory continues with no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The ACT’s total remains at 107.

“We’re all excited to start getting back out into the community, but it’s important to remember that this is not over,” says acting chief medical officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

“Just because restrictions have eased, doesn’t mean that we should disregard all the COVID-related behaviours we have learnt over the past few months.”