Another day of no new coronavirus cases in Canberra

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

BY easing the COVID-19 restrictions, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says she hopes it will support the mental and physical wellbeing of Canberrans.

She has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, maintaining the infection total for the ACT at 107, of which 103 people have recovered. There have been three deaths.

“We still want families to be able to visit each other, and two households that come together resulting in a gathering of more than 10 people is allowed,” she says.

“However, this is not an invitation to bring together people from multiple households for parties.

“It is important to note that Canberrans are unable to dine in at cafes, restaurants and bars. However, we encourage you to support local business by ordering takeaway or home delivery.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 11,167.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleResident taken to hospital in O’Connor house fire
Next articleSo, how’s the social distancing going at the shops?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply