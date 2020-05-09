Another day of no new coronavirus cases in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BY easing the COVID-19 restrictions, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says she hopes it will support the mental and physical wellbeing of Canberrans.

She has confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, maintaining the infection total for the ACT at 107, of which 103 people have recovered. There have been three deaths.

“We still want families to be able to visit each other, and two households that come together resulting in a gathering of more than 10 people is allowed,” she says.

“However, this is not an invitation to bring together people from multiple households for parties.

“It is important to note that Canberrans are unable to dine in at cafes, restaurants and bars. However, we encourage you to support local business by ordering takeaway or home delivery.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 11,167.