Another diplomat brings covid to Canberra

FOR the second time in two weeks, a diplomat has tested positive for COVID-19 in the ACT.

The diplomat, a woman in her 50s, and Canberra’s 116th case, returned from overseas on November 23 and was confirmed positive today (November 27), just a day after ACT Health announced Canberra was free again from covid.

ACT Health says the woman flew into Sydney International Airport and travelled to Canberra by private vehicle.

She has followed all the correct processes and has been quarantining since her return to the ACT, they say.

ACT Health has followed up with two close contacts of this individual and believes the risk to these contacts is low.

This case is not related to the government-facilitated flight that arrived yesterday, they say.