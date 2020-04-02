Another four ACT travellers come down with coronavirus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the ACT in the past 24 hours, all linked to overseas travel, including cruise ships.

The newly infected people are one man and three women aged between 21 and 60, bringing the ACT total to 87. Of that number, eight are in hospital including four in ICU.

Recoveries are up to 11 and have been released from self-isolation. The rest are isolating at home with ACT Health support. There has been one death.

ACT Health says there still remains no evidence of community transmission in the ACT. It has conducted 4931 negative COVID-19 tests to date.

After further testing, another of the ACT’s cases has been determined to not have COVID-19 and has been removed from the total. As a result, the ACT’s total has increased by three today despite recording four new confirmed cases.