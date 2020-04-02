Another four ACT travellers come down with coronavirus

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the ACT in the past 24 hours, all linked to overseas travel, including cruise ships.

The newly infected people are one man and three women aged between 21 and 60, bringing the ACT total to 87. Of that number, eight are in hospital including four in ICU.

Recoveries are up to 11 and have been released from self-isolation. The rest are isolating at home with ACT Health support. There has been one death.

ACT Health says there still remains no evidence of community transmission in the ACT. It has conducted 4931 negative COVID-19 tests to date.

After further testing, another of the ACT’s cases has been determined to not have COVID-19 and has been removed from the total. As a result, the ACT’s total has increased by three today despite recording four new confirmed cases.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFascinating climb into a domestic life
Next articleHospital gets temporary coronavirus emergency department
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply