Another man’s been arrested after bikie murder

Share Canberra's trusted news:
The crime scene outside Kokomo’s bar in Civic this afternoon (July 19) .
A RED Hill man’s been charged with affray following the murder of former ACT Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu on July 19.
The 26-year-old was arrested yesterday (August 12) after police executed a search warrant at his home. He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.
The man’s arrest comes a week after another 26-year-old was charged with the murder of the 48-year-old bikie chief.
Two other men, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, were also arrested in relation to the commander’s murder.
Police charge man with bikie chief’s murder
ACT Policing is urging anyone who may have any further information in relation to the murder of Pitasoni Ulavalu to contact Police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference number 6578758.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor