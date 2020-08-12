Another man’s been arrested after bikie murder

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A RED Hill man’s been charged with affray following the murder of former ACT Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu on July 19.

The 26-year-old was arrested yesterday (August 12) after police executed a search warrant at his home. He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

The man’s arrest comes a week after another 26-year-old was charged with the murder of the 48-year-old bikie chief.

Two other men, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, were also arrested in relation to the commander’s murder.

ACT Policing is urging anyone who may have any further information in relation to the murder of Pitasoni Ulavalu to contact Police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference number 6578758.