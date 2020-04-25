Another virus case as recovery list reaches 98

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN under the age of 30 is reported to be the latest confirmed case in the ACT’s battle against COVID-19.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says the new case is still under investigation, but is believed to be related to overseas travel. The ACT’s infection total is now 106, of which 98 people have recovered.

There is one patient in hospital in a stable condition and the remaining four cases are isolating at home with ACT Health support. Three people have died.

“With nice weather today we know that Canberrans will want to get out and about,” says Dr Coleman.

“Whilst we understand that staying active and connected is important, please avoid any unnecessary travel, gatherings of people, and do not use playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor exercise stations or dog parks.

“The safest thing to do this weekend is to stay at home. If people wish to lay a wreath or leave a poppy at a significant site across Canberra for Anzac Day, please do so in groups of no more than two people, keep a distance of 1.5m from people, maintain good respiratory hygiene, and leave the area as soon as possible.”

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7632.