Another virus case as recovery list reaches 98

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN under the age of 30 is reported to be the latest confirmed case in the ACT’s battle against COVID-19.

 

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says the new case is still under investigation, but is believed to be related to overseas travel. The ACT’s infection total is now 106, of which 98 people have recovered. 

 

There is one patient in hospital in a stable condition and the remaining four cases are isolating at home with ACT Health support.  Three people have died.  

 

“With nice weather today we know that Canberrans will want to get out and about,” says Dr Coleman.

 

“Whilst we understand that staying active and connected is important, please avoid any unnecessary travel, gatherings of people, and do not use playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor exercise stations or dog parks.

 

“The safest thing to do this weekend is to stay at home. If people wish to lay a wreath or leave a poppy at a significant site across Canberra for Anzac Day, please do so in groups of no more than two people, keep a distance of 1.5m from people, maintain good respiratory hygiene, and leave the area as soon as possible.”

 

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7632.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleANU exam ‘spyware’ spooks students
Next articleMissing teen has family worried for her welfare
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply