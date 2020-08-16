Another weekend free of covid cases in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT over the weekend, continuing the weeks’ long run of no active cases.

Testing continues with 64,895 negatives tests.

Meanwhile, NSW Health advises that anyone who dined at Chopstix Asian Cuisine restaurant in Smithfield RSL from Friday, July 31, to Saturday, August 9, is considered a casual contact who must monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and self-isolate if symptoms occur.

ACT Health says that any local residents who have visited NSW should also monitor the NSW Health website for updates on locations where confirmed cases have spent time while potentially infectious and follow any related instructions.