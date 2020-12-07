Anzac Hall’s fate could be revealed this week

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANZAC Hall’s fate will be revealed midday Friday (December 11) when Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley is due to make a decision on the demolition of the Australian War Memorial’s award-winning exhibition space.

Plans for Anzac Hall’s demolition, which has already been delayed once, is part of the memorial’s $498 million redevelopment proposal. It’s been delayed again while under assessment as a “controlled action” under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

A report from the Australian Parliament’s Public Works Committee into the project is also yet to be tabled following an inquiry that received a record number of public submissions, 80 per cent of which opposed or expressed concern with the proposal, according to Australian Institute of Architects.

Ahead of the decision, the Australian Institute of Architects is renewing its efforts to stop what it describes as a wasteful and unnecessary demolition of a highly-valued public space in a move that would also seriously undermine the integrity of Australia’s heritage protections.

The institute has today launched a social media campaign inviting all Australians to share stories of their experiences visiting Anzac Hall as a way of showing their support for saving it.

Former institute president and #handsoffAnzacHall campaign spokesperson, Clare Cousins, said the campaign aims to raise awareness in the community about the proposed demolition.

“The Australian War Memorial management has undertaken what must be one of the most misleading and inadequate community consultations for any major public project on record,” Ms Cousins said.

“Nowhere in any of their limited public consultation materials do they mention demolishing Anzac Hall.

“Yet overwhelmingly the demolition is raised as a concern every time public submissions are invited.

“This debate is not ‘just about a building’ as the Australian War Memorial Director has claimed, but about Anzac Hall’s heritage and social value as home to two decades’ worth of shared moments and treasured memories.

“A visit to Anzac Hall is part of the annual pilgrimage to Canberra for countless students around the country and has been for decades.

“Generations of school students have had their hearts and imaginations fired in Anzac Hall, captivated by stories of courage and service to our country.

“We hope this campaign will provide decision makers with yet more evidence that the community does not support destroying Anzac Hall, which is unquestionably one of Australia’s most iconic exhibition spaces.”