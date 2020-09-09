Health app helps businesses record customer details

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health has released an app to help venue operators meet their contact tracing obligations under the Public Health Directions.

The “Check In CBR” app will provide businesses with a convenient and secure option of capturing customer contact details, says Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

“This will help businesses to comply with the COVID-19 Public Health Direction, particularly smaller businesses and organisations who are not able to invest in this type of technology,” Ms Stephen-Smith says.

The app, which is free to use for both venues and consumers, will allow customers at participating venues to check in and provide their details for contact tracing by simply scanning a QR code upon arrival or entering a six-digit code.

The contact information of app users will automatically be sent to ACT Health, for use by contact tracers if required and to assist in identifying anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the ACT.

Ms Stephen-Smith says the app has been designed from the ground up with privacy and security of information front and centre. Data will be stored for 28 days and can only be accessed by ACT Health should contact tracing be required.

“Check In CBR” is now available to download from the Apple App Store for iPhone users and will be available in the coming days from the Google Play Store for Android Phones.