‘Appalled’ safety commissioner sends a message to employers

APPALLED by a number of safety concerns across worksites in the ACT, Work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius wants to send a clear message to employers that its time to lift their game.

After WorkSafe ACT did compliance inspections in Watson last week, one company has been ordered to shut down 13 of its residential construction sites across Canberra

Ms Agius says WorkSafe ACT inspectors issued the company a prohibition notice when they were unable to find any evidence that the company had safe work management systems in place.

WorkSafe ACT also issued a range of other notices at various worksites in Watson, including six prohibition notices (which closed down five sites owned by four different companies), more than 30 improvement notices (to 10 different companies) and one infringement notice.

“This is an appalling number of safety concerns which could easily have led to fatalities or injuries in our community,” Ms Agius says.

“I want to send a clear message to employers that it’s time to lift their game and start making safety a priority for their workers.

“As a result of operation safe prospect, you can expect to see our inspectors at residential construction sites across Canberra; we won’t hesitate to issue notices and shut down more worksites as we move to stamp out bad safety behaviour.

“We’re here to help improve health and safety conditions for all workers in our community, because everyone deserves to go home safely at the end of the day.”

Details of the company will not be disclosed by WorkSafe ACT, and relates only to single dwelling residences.