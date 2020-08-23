Armed offenders rob unit and steal car

Share Canberra's trusted news:
The white Kia Sportage found in McKellar.
THREE armed offenders threatened a householder in Gordon before stealing a black Mazda CX5 and other items.
The offenders entered a unit on Matson Street at about 3am on August 12.
Police later located the stolen vehicle burnt out in Symonston.
Police say a white Kia Sportage bearing NSW registration CV72HS was in the area at the time of the offence. The vehicle was later found in McKellar and contained stolen items and prohibited weapons.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the movement of the white Kia Sportage should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor