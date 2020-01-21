Armed teens invade home in Latham, say police

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO armed teenagers have been charged following a home invasion in Latham on Monday (January 20).

Police allege the male teens entered the home armed with a weapon and threatened a resident, before running off with stolen items.

Yesterday police raided two houses and charged a 15-year-old with joint commission aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon. He was bailed to appear in the ACT Children’s Court in February.

A 16-year-old has been charged with joint commission aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon and threat to endanger the health and safety or physical wellbeing of a person. He is expected to appear before the ACT Children’s Court today.