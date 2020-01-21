Armed teens invade home in Latham, say police

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO armed teenagers have been charged following a home invasion in Latham on Monday (January 20).

Police allege the male teens entered the home armed with a weapon and threatened a resident, before running off with stolen items.

Yesterday police raided two houses and charged a 15-year-old with joint commission aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon. He was bailed to appear in the ACT Children’s Court in February.

A 16-year-old has been charged with joint commission aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon and threat to endanger the health and safety or physical wellbeing of a person. He is expected to appear before the ACT Children’s Court today.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleVictoria Amorosi headlines multicultural festival
Next articleThe arts / What’s on this weekend?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply