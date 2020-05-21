‘Arrogance’ pushes Tutt to run in the ACT election

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW Belco Party candidate Alan Tutt will be vying for a Ginninderra seat at the ACT’s October election.

Well-known in the Canberra sporting and business community, Mr Tutt says his reason for running is because he wants to put an end to the “arrogant and disrespectful Labor/Green government”.

He says he also cares about Belconnen and Canberra, after living most of his life in the Belconnen district where he and his wife raised two children who went to school in Scullin and Hawker.

Mr Tutt went to Ainslie Primary School and Dickson “high”, himself, before qualifying as a boilermaker and welder, and then playing AFL in Adelaide and in Melbourne for St Kilda.

Once he returned to the ACT he played in three premierships for the Ainslie AFL Club and was named in the ACT Team Of the Century.

He has a love for sport and is also a long time member of the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club.

Because of his background he says he wants to share his passion and grow sporting opportunities for everyone in the community – young and old.

“As a kid, who was encouraged in sport, I have seen firsthand the effects of the slow reduction of funding for junior sports. I want to stop this bad government taking sports funding and ovals away,” Mr Tutt says.

And, after working in a number of Federal Government departments, Mr Tutt also started his own business, and says small businesses are struggling in Canberra.

“High rates, and fees and charges are killing off small businesses. I understand their struggle because it has also affected me and my family,” he says.

“The Labor/Green government has made life very difficult for the residents of Canberra with skyrocketing rates. They have reduced bus services. The city has been allowed to become shabby and neglected. The inner city elites have taken over at the expense of the everyday man and woman of Belconnen. I am one of those everyday men. I have had enough.”