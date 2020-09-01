August snapshot: Only 1 per cent of rentals were affordable

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN August only 1 per cent of rentals nationwide were affordable for a person on the new JobSeeker payment, which has been doubled for six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a rental affordability snapshot released by Anglicare Australia today (September 1).

The snapshot surveyed almost 77,000 rental listings across Australia in August. It found that affordability for people on low incomes has deteriorated since March, revealing that 808 rentals across Australia (1 per cent) are affordable for a person on the new JobSeeker payment.

If the government cuts JobSeeker by $150 in September, 168 rentals (0.2 per cent) would be affordable, and if the government cuts JobSeeker to its old rate in December, just 13 rentals (0 per cent) would be affordable, according to the snapshot.

The snapshot also reveals that pensioners and people with disability have been left behind with no increase to their payments, with only 0.8 per cent of rentals (625 out of 76,962) being affordable for a person on the age pension, and only 0.3 per cent of rentals (192 out of 76,962) are affordable for a person on the disability support pension.

Following the release of the snapshot, Anglicare Australia is calling on the government to raise the rate of welfare payments for good.

Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers said many renters are now out of work, and the new rate of JobSeeker is the only thing keeping a roof over their head.

“For people on the lowest incomes, rentals are even less affordable than they were back in March,” Ms Chambers said.

“Most of the price drops are at the higher end of the market. At the same time, more and more people are competing for cheap housing. That’s squeezing out people of the market. With 1.6 million people locked out of work, the new rate of JobSeeker is the only thing keeping them afloat.

“Our Snapshot update shows that a person who is out of work can afford just 1 per cent of rentals – and that’s with payments doubled. If JobSeeker is slashed to the old rate, just 13 rentals (0 per cent) across Australia would be affordable.

Ms Chambers said that more must be done to help people on the lowest incomes.

“Rent deferrals and eviction moratoriums are ending soon, and some people are in arrears for thousands of dollars. Many are facing cuts to JobSeeker at the same time. This is a ticking time bomb,” she said.

“We must raise the rate of these payments for good. If the government goes ahead with planned cuts – and if age and disability pensioners are left out – renters will be pushed deeper into poverty and homelessness.

“We also need to invest in homes for people who need them most. Our shortfall is massive. We need 500,000 new social and affordable rentals across Australia.

“Investing in housing would be the most powerful way to tackle the rental crisis – and boost our economy.

“We’re calling on the government to end this shortfall – and ensure everyone has a place to call home.”

This new analysis by Anglicare comes off the back of recent data showing Canberra has the highest proportion of people on low income in rental stress, with the most expensive rents for a house in Australia.

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe said this is why the next ACT government needs to establish an urgent Poverty Taskforce to report on the causes and symptoms of poverty in the ACT before the end of summer.

“On almost every measure, the ACT is unaffordable. The high cost of rent, housing, petrol, utilities, car registration and more is putting significant pressure on household budgets,” he said.

“The Canberra Liberals want the ACT to be a place where all families can get ahead and focus on the things that matter to them.”

The Greens have echoed Anglicare’s call for major investments in social and affordable housing, with ACT Greens candidate Rebecca Vassarotti saying everyone should have access to a safe and secure home.

“The latest figures from Anglicare’s rental affordability snapshot highlight with devastating clarity just how difficult—and in most cases impossible—it is for people on low and moderate incomes to find affordable rental housing,” she said.

“This clearly shows that the housing market is failing. When the old parties talk about releasing more land, they miss the basic facts; the market will not create affordable housing – we have learnt this over the past decade as we have seen housing affordability get worse and worse – particularly for people on the lowest incomes.”

The ACT Greens say they have proposed a four-year $450 million package to deliver 1000 new public and affordable rental houses over the next four years for people who need them, massively increase support for homelessness and domestic violence services, properly fund policy and research development for housing and homelessness as well as advocacy services for people on low-incomes and renters and establish an indigenous controlled Aboriginal community housing provider.