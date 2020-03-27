Barr prepares to put international passengers in hotel

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government will work with Canberra Airport to quarantine passengers that are flying in tomorrow (March 27), says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

He says the last international plane will come in tomorrow, and the passengers, about eight of them, will be quarantined for 14 days in a Canberra hotel.

Mr Barr’s announcement came after the national cabinet met, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that as soon as possible, but no later than 11.59pm, Saturday, March 28, all travellers arriving in Australia will be required to undertake their mandatory 14 day self-isolation at designated facilities such as a hotel.

“Travellers will be transported directly to designated facilities after appropriate immigration, customs and enhanced health checks,” Mr Morrison said.

“Designated facilities will be determined by the relevant state or territory government and will ordinarily be in the city of entry where the traveller has cleared immigration, but facilities in other areas may be used if required.

“These requirements will be implemented under state and territory legislation and will be enforced by state and territory governments, with the support of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the Australian Border Force (ABF) where necessary.

“The Commonwealth will provide support through the ABF and ADF for these arrangements across Australia, and that states and territories would meet the costs and determine any contributions required for travellers arriving within their jurisdictions.

“Air and maritime crews will be required to continue to undertake the existing precautions they are following where they self-isolate in their accommodation if they enter Australia until their next work voyage.”