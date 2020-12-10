Barr rejects calls to make Diwali a public holiday

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING calls from the ACT Hindu community about making Diwali a public holiday, Chief Minister Andrew Barr rejected the request, saying public holidays need to have “whole of community significance”.

“As additional public holidays in the ACT would be observed by all ACT workers, it is important they have a whole of community significance. Given this, the Diwali festival would not be amenable for consideration as an additional public holiday,” Mr Barr said in response to the request made by Hindu statesman Rajan Zed.

Disappointed by this response, the Hindu community is now asking the ACT government to revisit its public holiday policies and form an exploratory committee to seriously examine this issue of fairness.

The hard-working, harmonious and peaceful Hindu community has made a lot of contributions to the ACT and society and continues to do so, Mr Zed said.

He also emphasised the importance for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali together at home or temple, and a public holiday on Diwali would ensure that and it would be “a step in the positive direction”.

“Awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would strengthen cohesion and unity in the overall ACT citizenry and make them well-nurtured and enlightened citizens,” he said.

As an interfaith gesture Mr Zed is also urging the Roman Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse and Anglican Diocesan Bishop Mark Short to support their calls for a Diwali holiday.