Barr rejects calls to make Diwali a public holiday

FOLLOWING calls from the ACT Hindu community about making Diwali a public holiday, Chief Minister Andrew Barr rejected the request, saying public holidays need to have “whole of community significance”.
“As additional public holidays in the ACT would be observed by all ACT workers, it is important they have a whole of community significance. Given this, the Diwali festival would not be amenable for consideration as an additional public holiday,” Mr Barr said in response to the request made by Hindu statesman Rajan Zed.
Disappointed by this response, the Hindu community is now asking the ACT government to revisit its public holiday policies and form an exploratory committee to seriously examine this issue of fairness.
The hard-working, harmonious and peaceful Hindu community has made a lot of contributions to the ACT and society and continues to do so, Mr Zed said.
He also emphasised the importance for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali together at home or temple, and a public holiday on Diwali would ensure that and it would be “a step in the positive direction”.
“Awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would strengthen cohesion and unity in the overall ACT citizenry and make them well-nurtured and enlightened citizens,” he said.
As an interfaith gesture Mr Zed is also urging the Roman Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse and Anglican Diocesan Bishop Mark Short to support their calls for a Diwali holiday.
The Indian community may have contributed to society. That is their obligation in order to fulfil their oath of allegiance as new Australians.
Our Australian culture is one based on Christianity with our peaceful tolerance of other religions and welcoming immigration and social welfare policies.
We are happy to have Diwali as part of our social landscape now, but not happy to have our history changed to reflect an immigrant fantasy. The Indian contribution is that they are peaceful people with great values, in education and family, and equality of the sexes, which blend well with the Christian mainstream.
The contribution is substantial, but it will have to be longer and much much more substantial before a new group’s religion earns a public holiday.