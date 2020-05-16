Be careful at local playgrounds, says health chief

WITH easing restrictions families heading to their local playground should ensure there are no more than 10 people in the playground area at one time, says acting chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston.

She says families “should take wipes and hand sanitiser, and ensure kids wash their hands before and after playing”.

There have been no new COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours and a week of no active cases. The ACT’s total remains at 107. The ACT has recorded 13,747 negative tests, with 361 test results received in the past 24 hours.

“We know people are excited to get out and about this weekend, but it’s really important to remember that this pandemic is not over,” says Dr Johnston.

“We all have a responsibility to help keep our community safe. If you’re heading to the shops – know what you want, get in and buy it, and get out as soon as you can.

“If you’re going out to a local restaurant or café – keep your distance when you order and wait for takeaway, and be ready to change plans if a venue is full.”

