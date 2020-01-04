Be prudent, electricity supply under pressure

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BUSHFIRES in the Snowy Mountains and other areas of the NSW have had an impact on electricity supplies that might have some local implications.

“The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), TransGrid and the NSW and ACT governments are working closely to keep power supplies on, but due to today’s weather conditions as we approach the evening peak there may be a need to turn off power in parts of the network to keep the overall system secure,” says the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate

The directorate is asking ACT consumers to be mindful of any unnecessary electricity usage and consider:

making sure pool pumps are off,

setting air conditioners to 24 or 25 degrees,

not using washing machines, dishwashers or dryers and

turning off appliances and lights in rooms that are not being used.

AEMO is also working with large load electricity customers to reduce their electricity consumption where possible.