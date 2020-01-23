Beard fire downgraded as people return to area

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a day of high drama and yo-yoing fire ratings, the Beard bushfire, which has been burning near Beard, Oaks Estate and Crestwood is now being controlled and has been downgraded from a “watch and act” level warning to the “advice” level.

The Emergency Services Agency says people can return to the area and that no properties are currently under threat.

The fire is being controlled within containment lines and firefighters are on scene. The size of the fire has dropped to 379 hectares.

Atmospheric monitoring has been carried out in the area and determined air quality to be safe.

The public has been warned to take care when travelling along Pialligo Avenue as emergency service vehicles and personnel are working in the area.

Oaks Estate Road is closed between Pialligo Avenue and Railway Street whilst crews are on scene.