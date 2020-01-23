Beard fire downgraded as people return to area

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a day of high drama and yo-yoing fire ratings, the Beard bushfire, which has been burning near Beard, Oaks Estate and Crestwood is now being controlled and has been downgraded from a “watch and act” level warning to the “advice” level.

The Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

The Emergency Services Agency says people can return to the area and that no properties are currently under threat.

The fire is being controlled within containment lines and firefighters are on scene. The size of the fire has dropped to 379 hectares.

Atmospheric monitoring has been carried out in the area and determined air quality to be safe.

The public has been warned to take care when travelling along Pialligo Avenue as emergency service vehicles and personnel are working in the area.

Oaks Estate Road is closed between Pialligo Avenue and Railway Street whilst crews are on scene.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFull State of Alert imposed across all of the ACT
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply