Been to Huskisson? You might need to quarantine

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS are being urged to quarantine immediately if they were at the restaurant in Huskisson, where a confirmed COVID-19 case was on the weekend.

NSW Health is advising that anyone who attended wildginger restaurant on Saturday (August 8), between 7.45pm and 10.30pm, should immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

If the test result comes up negative, ACT Health says they still need to quarantine until Sunday, August 23.

ACT Health is also asking any ACT residents, who were in attendance during this time, to contact ACT Health via the COVID-19 Helpline on 6207 7244, so they can provide advice through the quarantine period.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, leaving the ACT’s total at 113.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 63,518.