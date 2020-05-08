Belco party candidate calls to postpone election

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Former ACT opposition leader and Belco Party candidate Bill Stefaniak. Photo: Holly Treadaway

BELCO Party candidate for Ginninderra Bill Stefaniak is calling for the ACT October election to be moved to February because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mr Stefaniak, who was a former ACT opposition leader, says there are good reason to postpone it.

“We still don’t know when the coronavirus restrictions will be lifted allowing all candidates to properly campaign,” he says.

“October is fast approaching and whilst this may not worry Mr Barr and Mr Rattenbury and other well-known candidates, there are many other new candidates who need to get out there and become known in the electorate. 

“The Chief Minister Andrew Barr may like the idea of ploughing on with October as planned, no doubt thinking he will receive the traditional boost sitting governments tend to get in times of crises.

“Its fine for incumbents but its not democracy. The electorate is better served if voters have a chance to properly weigh up the merits of individual candidates and parties. 

“After considerable thought, the Belco party thinks that if this corona-crisis goes on and we can’t go back to normal [soon], then democracy is best served by postponing the election.” 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Saying ‘I Love You Mum’, ballet-style
Next articlePlaygrounds get nature play spaces
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply