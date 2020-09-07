Belconnen will host food waste trial under ACT Labor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING ACT Labor’s election commitment to implement a food recycling scheme, the party has now promised that Belconnen will host the trial, if re-elected next month.

Five thousand households in Belconnen will take part in the trial allowing residents to place food waste in their existing green bins along with other garden waste.

ACT Labor spokesperson for City Services Chris Steel said more than a third of ACT residential garbage bin contents are food waste, which currently goes to landfill and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Steel said service is expected to create up to 200 new jobs across collection, construction and ongoing management of the service.

The scheme will be rolled out across the rest of the city if ACT Labor is returned to office in October.