Bendora region finally opens since Orroral fire

FOLLOWING bushfire recovery and easing of virus restrictions, Mt Franklin Road, and Bendora and Coree regions are reopening this weekend.

Canberrans can now head back to Bendora Arboretum, Bendora Picnic area, Mt Franklin Chalet and Bulls Head picnic area for the first time since the Orroral Valley bushfire.

Environment Minister Mick Gentleman says it’s an important milestone following the fire, which burnt more than 80 per cent of Namadgi National Park and 22 per cent of Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

But, he says, anyone found in a closed nature reserve will be at risk of a a fine of up to $1500 from park rangers.

“Mt Gingera and Stockyard Spur walking trails were damaged in the fire and reparation efforts are still ongoing. These trails will not be reopened until they are fully restored,” he says.

“Mt Franklin Road is open up to Mt Franklin Chalet gate. As we head into the colder months, it is important for the community to note that this road may once again close due to icy conditions.

“The remainder of Namadgi National Park and the visitor’s centre remain closed as we continue to repair key infrastructure including roads, signage, walking tracks and trails.”