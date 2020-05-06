Berry announces a move back to classroom learning

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STAGGERED plan has been put in place by the ACT government to move public schools back to on-campus learning over the next four weeks.

Registrations for “safe and supervised” sites will close this Sunday (May 10), according to Education Minister Yvette Berry, before these sites stop operating by end of day May 15.

All students who have registered to attend these sites, will, as of Sunday, May 10, be able to attend their usual school from Monday, May 18. These students will continue to undertake remote learning until their year group returns to on-campus learning.

Week four (Monday, May 18) will see a return of all preschool, kindergarten, year one, two and seven students for on-campus learning.

Year 11 and 12 students will attend a combination of on-campus and remote learning, with colleges making arrangements to support learning on-campus for students and subject matters that require it.

Then, the following week, which starts on Monday, May 25, all year three, four and 10 students will return to their usual schools for on-campus learning alongside those students who have already returned.

The last years, years five, six, eight and nine, will return from Tuesday, June 2, which is week six.

Ms Berry says remote learning will remain available for students with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems.

And, she says, to support teachers, children of teachers may also attend their usual school.

The return of face-to-face learning comes with a warning, though, and Ms Berry says while this transition marks an easing of restrictions for the territory, the pandemic is ongoing.

“Extra cleaning will occur and physical distancing measures for adults at public schools, for example, staggered breaks and occupancy limits for staff rooms may be required,” she says.

“Individual public schools will make these arrangements locally and will communicate with their school community over the coming week with support from the education directorate.

“Practising good hygiene will also remain important, especially with the flu season starting. Students and anyone working at a school will also have ready access to COVID-19 testing if they exhibit symptoms – this will apply to staff and children in early childhood education and care as well.”

Non-government schools, both Catholic and independent, will also be transitioning back to on-campus learning over the next month.