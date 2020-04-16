Berry’s in no rush to get kids back into schools

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE the federal government is pushing for schools to open in term two, ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said they’ll take the time they need before they move education back into schools.

Her comments came after the National Cabinet met today (April 16), where, in a media conference following it, Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said he will be sending his children back to school.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said: “The ACT response is consistent with those national principles and we will continue the roll out of our education program for term two exactly as we have announced, and that of course has the capacity to scale up, should there be an increase of students wishing to attend ACT public schools.”

But, Ms Berry said they will take their time to move education back into schools, and the education being delivered at schools, for those children who need to be there, will be the same education that’s being delivered for students at home.

“We have a plan that we can deliver remote education for the whole of term two but if we need to bring that back because the situation changes then we’ll do that but we’ll do that in a planned way based on the advice we receive,” she said.

“It was very easy to pull children out of school and change education in that respect but getting children back to school is going to be a little bit more difficult, so we’ll need some time to make sure that it’s as seamless as possible. Moving that education back into schools will take some time so we’ll take all the time that we need.”

And while Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT government will look towards what the Canberra “region” and the NSW government is doing on coronavirus-related issues such as schools, Ms Berry urged school communities to pay attention to what’s happening here in the ACT.

“Talk with your schools and your school principals and go onto the education directorates to find the most up-to-date information about where our schools are going to be heading over the next coming weeks,” she said.

“At the moment, the decision is we deliver education remotely to a great majority of students and for those students who need to attend schools, we’ll provide that same remote education within those schools that will be identified soon. We are acting based on local needs but also acting on national health advice.”