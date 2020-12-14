Big Bash pair in covid breach bombshell

Andrew Mathieson
BIG Bash star Chris Lynn is one of two players permitted to play in Brisbane Heat’s clash with Sydney Thunder tonight (Monday) at Manuka Oval despite breaking strict social distancing protocols. 

Both Lynn and teammate Dan Lawrence have come into close contact with members of the Canberra public, which contravened rules about players remaining in their Big Bash bubble.

Canberra and Tasmania were chosen to host four teams each in the initial stage of the domestic Twenty20 cricket competition based on their low contraction rate.

The two offenders will be required to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials during the match despite both returning negative COVID-19 tests since Saturday.

Cricket Australia is investigating the circumstances of their public interaction that did not warrant a penalty unlike other sports this year, including the extent to which the incident on Saturday represents a breach of protocols.

“It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament,” Cricket Australia’s head of security and integrity Sean Carroll said.

Cricket Australia’s chief medical officer John Orchard said the physical distancing required of Lynn and Lawrence in tonight’s match had been successfully achieved outside of the BBL competition where there were match participants both inside and outside hub isolation protocols.

The players must maintain a physical distance on and particularly off the field including indoors with teammates, opposing players, staff and match officials.

“Factors including the outdoor nature of the contest, the generally socially-distanced nature of cricket on-field and the fact Canberra is considered a low-risk city support the conclusion that both can play tonight without posing a meaningful risk,” Orchard said.

