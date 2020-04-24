Big moves and a new boss for aged-care providers Adria

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM humble beginnings as a Croatian Community not-for-profit aged-care provider in Stirling, Adria Village Ltd is changing its name, expanding its operations and announcing a new leadership team.

The new Adria Care is opening in Wollongong, NSW, and is now under the leadership of newly recruited CEO Stephanie Tyrrell.

Ms Tyrrell is a long-time industry expert with more than 20 years of experience in the health-care sector, including in the private hospital and aged-care areas.

“It’s a privilege to be joining the Adria team at this exciting time on its journey,” she says.

“I am very much looking forward to working together with the board, executive team and existing staff as we build on the already strong foundations.

“Care is at the core of Adria and I know our growth will enable us to reach more people and provide care and services more broadly to our Canberra and Wollongong communities.”

Iva Vujica, former general manager of the Adria Care Stirling campus, has been promoted internally to the position of chief operating officer.

Chairman Emil Bulum says the board is excited to welcome Ms Tyrrell to the team and to see the expansion of the executive team to include Iva as Adria Care continues to grow.

“We have a proud history at Adria Care and the board is very excited to support the executive team as they lead us through the next stage in our evolution”.

Ms Vujica also has more than 20 years’ experience in health and aged-care, management and external industry stakeholder roles for Adria.

“It has always been an honour to represent Adria in the community and I am proud to be in on the ground floor as we foster and deepen its continued involvement in the ACT and NSW,” she says.

As Adria Care settles into its new name and expands to Wollongong, Mr Bulum says it will “double down” on its focus of providing quality and community based aged care across a variety of delivery methods in the ACT and now NSW.

“The new name, a more than subtle nod, not just to what it does, but to its underlying values and a long-term vision of continuing to be dynamic and to exceed the needs of its community and the sector at large,” he says.

“Our expansion to Wollongong represents an exciting and important step for Adria in continuing to service our extremely important community and client base and foreshadows further expansions not just to our portfolio of villages but also to the way in which we reach our community in the future”.

Adria Village was established by the Croatian Community of Canberra and Queanbeyan in 1994 and cares for a diverse and multicultural community of people from all over the world.

Located in Stirling, Adria offers residential care for 42 residents and 36 independent-living units.

Adria Care is opening in Wollongong, expanding into home care and redeveloping the Stirling site in the near future.