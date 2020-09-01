Bikie death: Cops call on women in CCTV to come forward

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SEVEN women pictured on CCTV outside of Kokomo’s on the night of the alleged murder of Pitasoni Ulavalu (July 19) could have significant information about the murder.

Investigators believe the people depicted in these images (their faces have been obscured for privacy reasons) at about midnight have information relevant to the investigation.

Police hope they will recognise themselves and come forward to share what they may have seen or heard that night.

“This investigation is complex. Officers have so far spoken with many helpful people and reviewed many hours of CCTV footage,” says ACT Policing detective superintendent Scott Moller

“As we speak to more witnesses, we have identified other people we would like to speak with. Many people who were in Civic on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 may not even realise the significance of the information they have. Even the smallest piece of information can make a big difference.”

ACT police have charged one man with murder and five men with affray as part of this investigation.

ACT Policing is urging anyone who may have any further information in relation to the murder of Pitasoni Ulavalu to contact Police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference number 6578758.