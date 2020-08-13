Bikie murder: Cops make a sixth arrest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A SIXTH person has been arrested in relation to the stabbing that killed former ACT Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu on July 19.

The sixth person, a man, was arrested yesterday (August 13) and has been charged with affray. He will face the charge at the ACT Magistrates Court.

The investigation remains ongoing and police anticipate further arrests will be made regarding the stabbing of Mr Ulavalu.

ACT Policing is urging anyone who may have any further information in relation to the murder of Mr Ulavalu to contact Police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference number 6578758.