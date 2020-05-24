Body found in water near Batemans Bay

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE believe a man drowned on the south coast yesterday (May 24) after they found his body in the water at a beach near Batemans Bay.

Emergency services were called to Long Beach at about 12.30pm after a member of the public located an empty kayak and notified police.

Officers went to the scene and located and retrieved his body from the water. An officer provided CPR until paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 43.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.