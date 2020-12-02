Bomb threats closed parts of Civic 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S bomb squad was called to Civic Library just before midday after a man made bomb-related comments before leaving a suspicious looking package, police say.

Police were called to the library at about 11.45am where they evacuated the library and some surrounding buildings.

“We did have London Circuit closed off but did not evacuate the ACT Legislative Assembly,” Detective Inspector Matt Reynolds says.

“We then called in our bomb response team, who as a precaution cleared that item of anything suspicious. We are very happy to say that there is nothing to be alarmed about and that item was examined and was not suspicious.”

Insp Reynolds says the item was left there by a suspect, known to police, just before 11.45am.

“His behaviour was quite erratic and his comments related to a bomb,” he says.

“The item wasn’t causing us any concerns, however, the comments made when he left the item there and his behaviour led us to have some concerns in relation to the item.

“We are looking for that person [and] once we have located that person we will be considering further charges in relation to this matter.”

Insp Reynolds says the item turned out to be clothing and a jacket wrapping up some other clothing.

Once police under the suspect’s motives, Insp Reynolds says he could be charged for public mischief and cause of public alarm.