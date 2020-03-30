Breaking: ACT records first coronavirus death

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT has its first death from coronavirus, a woman in her 80s.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says the woman acquired the disease overseas and died over the weekend at the Canberra Hospital.

She also reported there had been one new confirmed case –a woman in her 30s – of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the ACT’s total to 78.

ACT Health can confirm the new case was linked to overseas travel. There are two cases still under investigation.

“While there remains no evidence of community transmission in the ACT, we continue to advise that it is inevitable we will start to see this at some point,” she said.

There have been 4363 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT to date.

There are currently six COVID-19 patients in Canberra Hospital. The rest are isolating at home with ACT Health support. Two people have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

Dr Coleman offered condolences to the family and friends of the woman who had died.

“This is the very sad reality of this disease, which is seeing the elderly at an increased risk of complications from COVID-19,” said Dr Coleman.

“It is why we need everyone to take the social distancing measures we are implementing seriously. We need everyone to stay at home where possible, to practice good hygiene and to keep at least 1.5 metres away from others.