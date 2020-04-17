Breaking: Canberra has its first case of local transmission

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has recorded its first case of local transmission from an unknown source after investigations failed to confirm how Canberra’s second coronavirus death got the disease.

More than a week ago, the acting chief health officer, Dr Vanessa Johnston, said this case, which was a man in his 80s who barely left home, was concerning. The man, who had pre-existing health issues, died at Canberra Hospital about two weeks ago.

“It is concerning. This was an elderly gentleman that did not venture a lot outside of his local area,” Dr Johnston said at a press conference on April 6.

But, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says because this is only one case, it does not mean the ACT has community transmission.

“It is an indicator though that there is the possibility for community transmission, which is why we need to continue with the great work we have been doing as a community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the ACT,” she says.

“Social distancing and good hand and respiratory hygiene have been critical in helping us lower our rate of infection to where it is now.

“We are in a very good position currently in the ACT but we will also continue to review our surveillance methods, including our testing criteria, to make sure they continue to give us a good view of potential unknown cases of COVID-19 in our community.”

The other case under investigation, once involving an ICU nurse, has also concluded, Dr Coleman says.

“In the case of the ICU staff member, we can confirm that this individual acquired COVID-19 from a close contact,” she says.

The ACT has reported no new cases today (April 17), meaning there has only been one virus case confirmed in a week, and leaving the total at 103.

Eighty-one cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

There are currently two COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals, and the ACT has recorded three coronavirus deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6651.