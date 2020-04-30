Breaking: Canberra has no active virus cases

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT is free from any active coronavirus cases but ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warns that the pandemic is still ongoing.

It is the first time the ACT has had no active COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

“Today marks the first time in seven weeks our territory has no active cases of COVID-19 and this is because of the strong work the community is doing to stop this virus,” Dr Coleman says.

“Today’s news is exactly why we have put these measures into place. However, it is important to stress that we should still protect the good work we have done. Please continue to follow ACT Health directives and practise good hygiene as we continue help fight this virus together.

“Tomorrow it will be one week since we expanded testing criteria to help us get an even better view of the situation in the community.

“Even though we have no active cases at the moment, it’s vitally important that we continue testing as many people with symptoms as possible to know the most accurate representation of COVID-19 within the ACT community.

“I ask everyone who is showing symptoms, or believes they may have symptoms, to get tested as soon as possible at either the drive through testing facility at the EPIC Showground, at the walk-in clinic at Weston Creek, or by contacting their general practitioner.

“We are in an excellent position in the ACT and we have the capacity to test anyone who has symptoms, regardless of if they were in contact with people who had COVID-19 or not.”

The ACT’s total of confirmed virus cases remain at 106, with the number of negative tests in the ACT hitting 8568. Three people have died from the virus in Canberra.