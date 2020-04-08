Brendan Smyth to mediate commercial lease issues

FORMER Liberal opposition leader Brendan Smyth has been appointed the new COVID-19 local business commissioner.
Smyth, who will also continue as the ACT commissioner for international engagement during this time, will be responsible for working with commercial landlords and tenants to mediate mutually agreeable outcomes relating to changes to commercial lease arrangement.
The commissioner will also provide advice to the government on systemic issues facing the business community in the ACT as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
