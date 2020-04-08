Brendan Smyth to mediate commercial lease issues

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Brendan Smyth… new job

FORMER Liberal opposition leader Brendan Smyth has been appointed the new COVID-19 local business commissioner. 

Smyth, who will also continue as the ACT commissioner for international engagement during this time, will be responsible for working with commercial landlords and tenants to mediate mutually agreeable outcomes relating to changes to commercial lease arrangement.

The commissioner will also provide advice to the government on systemic issues facing the business community in the ACT as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLocal phone helpline to answer COVID-19 questions
Next articleEaster ‘like no other’, says police chief
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply