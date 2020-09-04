Bureau predicts a summer of floods and storms

THERE’S more likely to be storms and flooding in the Canberra region than bushfires this summer, according to a Bureau of Meteorology report. 

The national cabinet received the report today (September 4), which alerted to the potential for significantly above average rainfall that could lead to localised flooding events.

“Fortunately, we have an extensive dam network around our city so we are able to capture a lot of that additional rain and it will fill our dams, which were as low as 44 per cent during the summer but are now back over 80 per cent,” said Chief Minister Andrew Barr following the meeting.

“If we do see the rainfall that the bureau predicts, Canberra’s water storages will return to 100 per cent by this coming summer.” 

